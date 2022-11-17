Sculpture Missing From North Dakota Museum of Art

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A sculpture at the North Dakota Museum of Art has been missing since the first week of November.

The Garden Wheel disappeared from its place in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus.

It is approximately 50 inches in height, eight inches wide and weighs about 50 pounds. The sculpture was given in 1994 and has been in the garden since 1998.

“Part of that sculpture was that it sat out there and was a beacon for visitors. It’s just unfortunate that it disappeared and was no longer able to make that connection to people,” Director of the North Dakota Museum of Art Matthew Wallace said.

If you have any information on the missing piece, you are asked to contact UND Police.