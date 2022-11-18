Check out our DJ Colter Dakota Bowl Championship plays of the week nominees

We have a play from all four games that stood out

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- We’re switching it up a little bit this week, with so many spectacular plays from all four Dakota Bowl games we have to show some love to each game! I mean it’s only right!

Fargo North in the 11a championship game against Jamestown in our first play.

Ethan Welk is looking deep for Jeremiah Sem and he snags it, makes a man miss, gets in space and stretches for the score.

Central Cass vs Velma in the 11b title game.

Owen Wiersma channeling his inner beast mode with the stiff arm, and by gosh the big fella is off to the races, finally brought down at the goal line.

Shanley Deacons in the 11aa game vs Bismark Century.

Aamuel Ovsak showing defense has hands too! He comes up with this pick six, straddling the sideline they cant bring him down, and he spins into the end zone!

Cavalier in some 9 man action taking on New Salem Almont.

Sterling Enerson hits Zack Anderson in stride and he’s gone, no one can catch him, he’s got reservation for six!