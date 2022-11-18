Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign

The campaign goal is to raise 1 million dollars this year!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Salvation army kicks off their annual Red Kettle Campaign at the West Acres Mall.

This year’s goal is to raise $1 million providing support for people in need.

They hope with the raised goal they will be able to help families who may be facing challenges due to inflation.

“Last year we raised $976,000. So this year we’ve increased our goal to $1 million because the need is so great, the inflation factors in supply chains are affecting all of us. Just think how that devastates the very poor or very limited income assistance and food stamps, those types of things. Inflation affects that as well as and it affects us as an organization because we pay out more money to buy those resources to give to people. So we’re gonna see a little more community support this year,” says Major Abe Tamayo of the Salvation Army.