Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

More than 200 vendors across the state came to Fargo to show off their products.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase.

You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games.

It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung by seeking the perfect Christmas gift and other cool items.

Vendors are excited to see how business takes off and are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their small business.

It’s the best place for a small business to grow. Most of these businesses don’t have storefronts. They don’t have a building here in Fargo, some of them may but majority have to travel here. It’s a huge opportunity to create sales. Coming to these shows and showcases helped us get our product into Hugo’s Grocery stores which is huge for us as a small business,” said Anthony Ramirez Jr., the Owner of Sparky’s Craft Coffee Roasting.

The Department of Agriculture started Pride of Dakota in the mid-1980s to promote local businesses across North Dakota.

Bismarck will host the state’s second holiday showcase starting December 2.