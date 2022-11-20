Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger.

Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after 3 o’clock at Highway 13 and I-29 near Mooreton.

The female passenger was taken to Fargo by Sanford Airmed with serious injuries.

The male driver also went to Sanford by ambulance with minor injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle is also at a Fargo hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.