Thousands attend annual Scheels Ice Festival

This year, it was a three-day event

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chilly temperatures brought anglers inside for the eighth annual Scheels Ice Fest.

Vendors sold a variety of items including bibs, tents, and rods.

Event organizers say three to four thousand people showed up for the festival.

This year, the event gave away over $10,000 in prizes.

Scheels Marketing Leader says she’s excited to see this year’s increase in turn out.

“It’s been awesome to see the number of anglers, especially young anglers and families that came through this weekend to get here for ice fishing.” says Caryn Olson, Scheels Fargo Marketing Leader.

She added the Ice Fest usually only goes two days, but it ran three days from Friday to Sunday.

The Ice Fest wrapped up this afternoon at 3:00.