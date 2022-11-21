Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively.

But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had dropped its price to $3.09 a gallon according to multiple people and Gasbuddy.com.

As of Monday afternoon, gas at Costco, Stamart and Caseys was listed at $3.15 a gallon, according to the online site.