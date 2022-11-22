$2.5 million grant given to YWCA Cass Clay from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

YWCA Cass Clay, the largest emergency shelter for women and children in the region and a supportive housing program for survivors gets a historic grant from an American billionaire.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- It’s the largest private gift in the organization’s history.

The YWCA has served the community since 1977 and according to their website over the last 30 years they’ve helped out 38,000 women and children.

So leaders of the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund sought them out to apply for the funds because of their awesome track record serving the community.

“It just so happened our strategic business plan that was written earlier this year matched up quite well with the initiatives that Mr. Bezos and, his family first fund had prioritized. That includes homeless services, housing services and racial equity,” said Erin Prochnow, Ceo, YWCA

“And they selected YWCA Cass Clay from right here in Fargo North Dakota, as a recipient of one of their leadership awards,” said Prochnow.

CEO Erin Prochnow has been with the YWCA for 15 years, and knows first hand the level of impact the funds will have.

She says they expect the money in a lump sum by the end of the year and it will be distributed over the next five years, helping thousands of people in the area.

“To have this kind of recognition and this kind of support from one of the nations leading philanthropist “It is going to be a tremendous and uplifting support for YWCA. It’ll challenge us to continue our bold initiatives moving forward and homeless prevention shelter and housing services,” said Prochnow.

And the YWCA is always looking for volunteers. Click here if you’re interested.