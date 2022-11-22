AAA Once Again Offers “Tow to Go” To Get Impaired Drivers & Their Vehicles Home

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — AAA is bringing back its “Tow to Go” program.

It’s a way to keep impaired drivers off the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

It provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle.

The program will be operational from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday in North Dakota.

Drivers call the Tow to Go number, (855) 286-9246, for a ride within a ten mile radius as a last resort.

It is free to members and non-members.

The program has been offered for 25 years and removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roads.