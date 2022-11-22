HUD Grant Awarded For Demolition And Redevelopment of Downtown Fargo High Rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo.

The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development.

Earlier this year, Sen. John Hoeven joined local leaders to tour the high rise and talk about efforts to redevelop the site for affordable housing.

The building is outdated and full of asbestos.

The city will have to remove it before demolishing the building.

Hoeven has been working to secure funding through the EPA for the asbestos mitigation.

“This $3.4 million is for the Lashkowitz tower redevelopment which is low income housing for seniors in downtown Fargo. So a tremendous project all in about $35 million,” said Hoeven.

The plan is to redevelop 110 units of affordable housing at the site of the high rise beginning in the spring.