WF business owner to run for City Commission after safety concerns weren’t addressed by the board

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A West Fargo business owner decides to run for City Commission after the board votes against a study looking into allowing easier access to her business.

SheyWest Garden Center would have paid for the feasibility study.

Customers aren’t allowed to turn left into the business because of a concrete median on 40th Avenue West. There’s a no U turn sign that makes drivers turn into the entrance of the city recycling center, turn around, go back onto 40th Avenue and turn right to the business.

The business was working with public works and engineering departments for a solution.

Commissioner Mark Simmons was concerned about setting a precedent for other businesses wanting to make similar studies.

“I want to make sure that it’s safe so that I don’t have to apologize and attend someone’s funeral because if a little kid gets hurt or something happens, it could have been prevented by a very simple fix,” SheyWest Owner Jodi Kallas said.

Kallas wants to be a pro business advocate on the commission if elected in 2024.