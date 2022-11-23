Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen.

Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the double deaths is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office has not revealed who the shooter was.

Minnesota BCA is also involved in the investigation.