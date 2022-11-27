Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor.

43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster.

A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the police station just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

They say this is an on-going investigation and there is no additional releasable information at this time.

Tackling is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Fargo Public Schools issued the following statement:

The Fargo Public School District has been informed that a current staff member, Sebastian Tackling, a band teacher at Fargo South High School, has been charged with corruption of a minor. This allegation was brought to administration’s attention on Sunday, November 27. The district leadership team immediately met and is placing the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fargo Public Schools takes all allegations of impropriety committed by staff very seriously. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. The safety and security of our students is of paramount importance to Fargo Public Schools; we will not tolerate any employee who engages in any inappropriate behavior.