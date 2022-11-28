Documents Reveal Alleged Sexual Relationship Between Fargo Band Teacher and Student

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Court documents detail an inappropriate and alleged sexual relationship between Fargo South band teacher Sebastian Tackling and a female student.

The documents say police were called Saturday for an abuse report involving a teen who claimed that she had a relationship with Tackling during her Junior and Senior years.

She told investigators they started having sex in October 2021 when she was 17.

She said it happened at his home, a classroom at the high school, at Lewis and Clark Elementary and once in his van, which was interrupted by an officer.

The 43-year-old Tackling was arrested at the police station after agreeing to be interviewed and told investigators he “was drawn to her”.

He is charged with two felonies including corruption of a minor and possession of prohibited materials.

Police say Tackling admitted to exchanging sexually explicit photos and videos with the student.

He has been with the school district for more than a decade and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

His next court date is set for January 4.

Fargo Public Schools issued the following statement on Sunday:

The Fargo Public School District has been informed that a current staff member, Sebastian Tackling, a band teacher at Fargo South High School, has been charged with corruption of a minor. This allegation was brought to administration’s attention on Sunday, November 27. The district leadership team immediately met and is placing the employee on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Fargo Public Schools takes all allegations of impropriety committed by staff very seriously. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. The safety and security of our students is of paramount importance to Fargo Public Schools; we will not tolerate any employee who engages in any inappropriate behavior.