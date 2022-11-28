ND abortion trigger law arguments set for Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the state’s abortion trigger ban on Tuesday.

The Center For Reproductive Rights, which is representing the Red River Women’s Clinic, says it will happen at 9:30 AM.

The clinic argues the ban violates the state’s constitution and wants the court to keep the law blocked while lawsuits are being heard.

Red River Women’s Clinic, which was North Dakota’s sole abortion provider, moved to Moorhead this Summer.