Retiring District 4 Legislators Honored With Their Own Day by Moorhead

Sen. Kent Eken and Rep. Paul Marquart

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — This is officially Senator Kent Eken and Representative Paul Marquart Appreciation Day in Moorhead.

The city council honoring the retiring longtime DFL legislators.

Rep. Marquart was on hand to hear the reading of the Resolution of Appreciation and pick up a plaque.

He is completing his 11th term serving District 4B and was first elected in 2000.

Marquart will be replaced by Republican Jim Joy.

Sen. Eken was first elected to the House in 2002 then Senate in 2012.

He is completing his third term for District 4 and will be replaced by former KVRR chief meteorologist Rob Kupec.