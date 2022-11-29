City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to ‘dangerous’ North Fargo house

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30th, has been given a reprieve.

The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street North, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity and taxes that had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.

Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik said the house was sold on November 15th at auction to Brian Trauman who has plans to repair the home. Ouradbik requested the city allow the new owner 180 days to make the repairs and save it from demolition.

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve the repair extension.