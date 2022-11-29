First Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota is in Valley City

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — CHI Mercy Health Valley City is named the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota.

The criteria for the designation was developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts.

It was based on nationally recognized guidelines including pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of STEMI patients and treatment.

STEMI is an acronym for the most severe type of heart attack.

The designation was awarded by North Dakota Health and Human Services.

Dr. Nizar Wehbi, State Health Officer said, “I would like to express my gratitude to the team members at Mercy Hospital as they ensure access to high-quality cardiac care in their community.”

“The designation was something our team felt strongly about obtaining. We worked with all the key players that help patients in a cardiac event like dispatch, ambulance and hospital staff,” said Alana McClellan, cardiac coordinator and emergency room manager from CHI Mercy Health Valley City.

The health department is encouraging all critical access hospitals in North Dakota to work towards the achievement to improve health outcomes for cardiac patients.