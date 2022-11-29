Scott Payne named new Dilworth Fire Chief

DILWORTH, Minn. (KFGO) – The Dilworth City Council approved the hiring of Scott Payne as the city’s new fire chief as longtime fire chief Mark Empting steps down.

Payne takes over the position on Thursday.

Empting, who is Clay County Sheriff, was honored for his work as fire chief at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Chad Olson said Empting has been with the department for 31 years and the last decade has been a transition phase, “quality firefighters, a great legacy of pride in what they do..and as Mark came in, he brought stability, he brought continuity, and much needed positive leadership for each and every firefighter.”

Empting told the city council his job as fire chief has not been a “one-man show” as he could not have succeeded without the support of many others.

He has been fire chief for the past nine years and will continue as a firefighter with the department.