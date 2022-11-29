Stepping Stone Resource Center will help at-risk youth across F-M

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Construction is well underway for a recovery center putting its focus on at-risk youth.

South Fargo’s Stepping Stone Resource Center will provide shelter for young people who fight for their survival daily.

The center hosted its Shelter in the Storm fundraiser at the construction site at Fraser Limited.

“It is the only one in our area and I believe it may be the only one across the state that really brings in a low barrier environment support services to youth who need to be met where they’re functioning and not judged for the decisions, some are good, some are bad, that they may have made in their life,” says Sandra Leyland, the CEO of Fraser Ltd.

So far, they’ve raised more than $3 million for construction on the exterior and are still looking to raise $2.7 million more to finish the rest of the interior and finish renovations for an adjacent building.

The center will teach basic living skills, give youth a support system and aims to improve their quality of life.

“What can we do in our community that will make a lasting impact? That’s working with our behavioral health partners in the community to see what we can do together. Obviously, COVID had its own challenges. We still are seeing supply chain issues here with materials being on backorder. We have hopes to open next year once our funds are here,” said Kimberly Vosseteig, the Development Associate at Fraser Ltd.

They want people to know that this overlooked group deserves warm shelter, food, clothing and counseling.

“If there was one message to send out today, it’s be aware. These kids are often invisible to the community but they exist. It’s hard to believe in Fargo-Moorhead area that these kids are even here. Let alone suffering the way that they are,” Leyland said.

If you want to support the new resource center, click here.