Food delivery robots coming to UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Robots are set to take over the University of North Dakota in the upcoming months.

The robots are equipped with multiple sensors and cameras that allow them to stop to avoid collisions and equipped with a four wheel drive system that will allow them to deliver on campus during the winter months.

The University is partnering with the AI-powered robotics company Kiwibot to bring 15 to 20 rovers to campus. They have been on campus for two weeks now but hope to fully launch in the spring.

“ I had gotten requests from various people on campus for a number of years to do delivery service. And, you know, on campus, it’s really difficult to do that. And so over the next three, four years, technology became more prevalent and became more players in the marketplace with this, and it was always something that I kept in the back of my mind it’s something that I felt you know once it got there, that we would infer yeah we I whatever would get this implemented at the University of North Dakota request,” Director of UND Dining Services Orlynn Rosaasen said.

The program will be launched out of UND’s Memorial Union. Once the testing phase is complete it will expand to other locations.