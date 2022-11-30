Two Recounts Set For Minnesota House Districts 3A and 3B, Other Races Certified

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota election officials will be conducting two recounts starting Monday.

Contests in House Districts 3A and 3B fell within the limits for a publicly funded recount and candidates have filed for recounts.

Election officials will conduct them in those races in Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis counties.

The State Canvassing Board met Tuesday to certify the results in all other races.

Sixty-one percent of the population voted, around 2.5 million people, which is a decrease from the record-high 2018 midterm voter turnout of 64%.

“A lot goes into who turns out obviously but in 2018 you might recall that both U.S. Senate races in our state were on the 2018 November ballot. We had a special election for Sen. Smith’s seat and then Sen. Klobuchar’s seat was on the regular election ballot,” said David Maeda, Minnesota Elections Director.

He says one state Senate candidate might request a discretionary recount.

That request must be made by Thursday.

The canvassing board is scheduled to reconvene December 9 to certify the recounted races.