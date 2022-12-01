F-M area 9th graders check out different career options at Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo-Moorhead area high schoolers are getting an inside look at career options with various companies across the region.

Nearly 4,000 students, most of them 9th graders, came to the Fargodome for the Health, Tech and Trades Career Expo to explore a wide variety of careers through fun and hands-on activities.

They saw opportunities from aviation and construction to healthcare and machinery with many in between.

Organizers say it’s one more layer students can add to the process of discovering different career paths.

Some students, they have a completely empty pallet. They come here with the idea of maybe discovering that career path. Others are very secure in their future. They have a lot of confidence in where they need to go and they may find the mentorship here or just that path about how to discover the education path they need to take,” Essentia Health Workforce Development Specialist Matthew Naugle said.

He adds skilled workers in health, technology and trades are becoming more valuable with many industries dealing with staff shortages.