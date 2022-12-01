Fargo Police Searching For Man Wanted For Aggravated Reckless Endangerment

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police continue to search for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey.

On Wednesday, they set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th Street South in Fargo in an attempt to locate Rainey.

After a search of the area, it was determined he had left before the officers arrived.

Rainey, who has no permanent address, is wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment and two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle.

If you spot him, do not approach him and contact police.