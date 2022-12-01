Grants Awarded For Affordable Child Care in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Money is headed to 17 organizations across Minnesota to boost access to affordable child care.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the awarding of $2.5 million dollars in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

In our region, $160,000 is awarded to Otter Tail County with $120,000 going to Jasmin Child Care and Preschool in Moorhead.

The funds can be used for child care business startups or expansions, training, facility modifications and more.

Priority was given to communities with a documented shortage of child care providers.