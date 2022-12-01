Man Tied To Boys Murder Believed To Be In North Dakota

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KFGO) — Police believe a man tied to the disappearance and murder of 5-year-old Michael Vaughan in Idaho is now in North Dakota.

They did not say which part of the state 30-year-old Brandon Shurtliff of Kuna, Idaho could be hiding out.

Shurtliff is one of four people tied to the boys disappearance in July 2021.

Two of the individuals, Sarah and Stacey Wondra, are in custody in Idaho.

32-year-old Adrien Lucienne of Toledo, Ohio is also wanted for questioning in the case.

Police believe that both Shurtliff and Lucienne have first-hand knowledge of Michael’s abduction.

The boys remains have not been found.

Police told KFGO News they are not answering any more questions about the case as they continue their investigation.

If you spot Shurtliff, call authorities.

Officers said they have received over 1500 tips in the case and one of those tips provided credible information that the remains of Michael could be found at the home.

On Nov. 11, they executed a search warrant on the residence, including the front and back yards.

Officers found Sarah Wondra at the home and arrested her based on probable cause that she had knowledge of Michael’s death and failed to report the death to law enforcement.

On Nov. 12, Fruitland Police, Idaho State Police, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Fruitland Fire Department, and the Fruitland Public Works Department, excavated the backyard of Wondra’s home. Ground penetrating radar was used and detected anomalies in the yard.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and Mountain States Detection Dogs brought in Certified Human Remains Detection K9’s on the property, which alerted investigators to the presence of human remains. Crews dug four feet deep.

Prior to filling the yard back in, crews sifted the dirt for any potential human remains, but found nothing.

Investigators believe Michael was abducted, murdered, and buried in the property, and that his remains were later moved.

Police will be searching a neighboring home on Friday.