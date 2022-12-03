UPDATE: Man suspected of Thursday night Moorhead killing arrested

The victim's 2016 black Honda Pilot has yet to be found

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman is arrested.

Moorhead police say 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Friday night and is held at the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton.

Officers were called to a woman’s home on 3800 block of 32nd Street S. around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Family members found her dead and officers saw traumatic injuries on her body but no signs of a break-in.

He’s expected to be extradited to the Clay County Jail, charges pending.

Police still looking for the victim’s vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Pilot, with a Minnesota license plate H-F-E-1-8-5.

Anyone who finds the vehicle should contact Red River Regional Dispatch.