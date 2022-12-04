Minnesota Vikings hang on for a 27-22 victory over the New York Jets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Justin Jefferson’s touchdown catch with 8:33 left gave the Minnesota Vikings enough of a lead to hang on for a 27-22 victory despite a relentless rally by the New York Jets.

Camryn Bynum’s interception at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left finally sealed it for the Vikings.

They improved to 10-2 by completing a four-game sweep of the AFC East in typical nail-biting fashion.

Mike White passed for 369 yards in his second start this season for the Jets and scored on a fourth-and-goal sneak from the 1 to pull within five points with 6:45 to go.

The Jets are 7-5.