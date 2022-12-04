Motorcycle Pursuit Hits 120MPH on I-29 From Fargo to Harwood

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A motorcycle driver clocked going 71 in a 55 on I-29 in Fargo leads a Highway Patrol trooper on a pursuit into Harwood.

The trooper says 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo hit speeds of 120 miles per hour before he terminated the pursuit.

A short time after, he saw Dubord crash the bike in Harwood and take off on foot.

The trooper chased him down and made the arrest.

It all went down around 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

Dubord, who was not hurt, was arrested for fleeing, driving under revocation, carrying a concealed weapon and DUI.