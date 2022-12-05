Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”.

That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie.

Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide and her son, 29-year-old James Kollie Jr., is in custody.

He was arrested Friday in Wahpeton and will be extradited to Clay County on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are still looking for his mother’s vehicle, a 2016 black Honda Pilot with Minnesota plates: HFE 185.

They also want to talk to anyone who may have seen Kollie Jr. between last Tuesday and Friday.

Call Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.