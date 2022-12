Red Hot Chili Peppers To Land At Fargodome & U.S. Bank Stadium In April

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red Hot Chili Peppers 23-date global tour includes two stops in our region: at Fargodome and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The band is hitting the road in support of their two #1 studio albums this year: Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

You can catch them in Fargo on Thursday, April 6 and in Minneapolis on Saturday, April 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at redhotchilipeppers.com.