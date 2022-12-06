$400 Million Soybean Crushing Plant Planned North of Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — With China’s Fufeng corn milling plant proposal for Grand Forks still under government review, the city will now be the location of a new $400 million soybean crushing plant.

The announcement comes from Epitome Energy and North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The plant will be able to process up to 42 million bushels of soybeans per year.

Epitome has a letter of intent for a site just north of Grand Forks that features full access to rail, freeways and all necessary utilities.

The project is expected to break ground in the summer with operations to begin in the fall of 2025.