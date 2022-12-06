Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive.

Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.

“Even I feel scared sometimes when I walk out on the parking lot at night around here. Other than that, you know, got to keep the bills paid and the lights on and the heat on. Everything costs a lot of money and I’m young and I don’t have that much money or credit. But I’m going to try to keep the Altony’s legacy going,” Olson says.

He also says he plans to draw in customers with live music and revamp some of the restaurant’s interior.

Olson, who’s been working at Altony’s for five years, bought the business two weeks ago and adds all the funds made through the GoFundMe will go back to the restaurant.

“It makes me feel bad at the same time to have to GoFundMe. It kind of rides on my conscience because I don’t want to take from people. I’d rather them come in and eat and have a good time and leave knowing that they’re loved and wanted here versus having to support the business itself,” Olson said.

Olson says he wants to give back to the community that has supported Altony’s for over 40 years.

“Long term goal is to be here for another 40 years. Serving the original Altony’s and being more community-oriented, getting out there, posting our names on places, supporting small events and whatever comes our way, I guess,” Olson said.

So far, Olson’s campaign has reached just over $700 goal at $5,000.

If you want to support, click here.