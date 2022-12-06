McLain “Mac” Schneider Confirmed As U.S. Attorney for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Former state Senate Democratic minority leader McLain “Mac” Schneider has been confirmed to serve as U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

Schneider was nominated by President Biden back in September and was just confirmed by unanimous consent in the Senate.

He has a private practice in Fargo and Grand Forks.

Schneider graduated from Fargo South High School, UND and Georgetown University law school.

He will replace acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl.

Senator John Hoeven released the following statement:

“We welcome Mac Schneider to his new role as U.S. Attorney and wish him the best as he takes on this important job for the people of North Dakota,” said Hoeven. “We will continue working to ensure our law enforcement, including federal officers, have the resources they need to uphold our laws and keep our communities safe, while supporting efforts to protect the rights of our state and its citizens.”

North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan said:

“I’ve known Mac for many years, and am grateful to continue to see him serve the people of North Dakota. I know his father would be so proud of this moment.”

North Dakota House Minority Leader Josh Boschee remarked:

“I’m so proud of my friend, Mac. I know he’ll continue the legacy of justice and fairness that runs through his family’s strong history of service to North Dakota. Mac will play an important role in combatting the growing drug and human trafficking issues in partnership with Tribal nations that share borders with North Dakota.”