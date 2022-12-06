No injuries from North Fargo fire, $25,000 in damage

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — No one is hurt following a north Fargo kitchen fire that caused $25,000 in damage.

Crews were called out around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon and found heavy black smoke filling the house.

Dispatch told them, the caller went outside with four children but one went back in to try put the fire out.

Firefighters were able to get the flames out when they got inside.

Fire officials say unless it’s a small fire you can put out with an extinguisher, you should leave the firefighting to professionals.

“If you have fire rolling over your head and the floor is full with smoke and you’re having trouble breathing, absolutely get out. The smoke will overcome a person very quickly and they won’t feel it coming on, so next thing you know they’re unconscious,” Fargo Fire Department Batt. Chief Dane Carley said.

The kitchen has significant damage but the rest of the house only had smoke damage.

The people living there decided to stay.

There’s no word yet on a cause.