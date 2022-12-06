Vikings nominate Thielen for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

For the work he’s done to give the youth in his state an opportunity to achieve their dreams, @athielen19 is the 2022 Minnesota Vikings Man of the Year and nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. 📰: https://t.co/VNBjzmWRYp pic.twitter.com/BVoTVzvjtQ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 6, 2022

FARGO (KVRR) – Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen has been nominated by the Vikings for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The NFL presents the award each year to recognize a player’s outstanding community impact. Each NFL team is allowed to nominate one player for consideration.

“Adam and Caitlin’s commitment and willingness to give back and serve Minnesotans through the Thielen Foundation is truly inspiring,” said Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf.

“We are proud of Adam for the impact he has made on the community, and he is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for.”

The NFL says the winner of the award receives $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 for the charity of choice.