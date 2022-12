West Fargo Girls and Moorhead Boys Win in Basketball Border Battle

West Fargo Hosted Moorhead Tuesday night for a night of hoops

WEST FARGO, ND– The West Fargo Packers Girls Basketball Team broke a school record, hitting 14 3-pointers in their win over the Moorhead Spuds. Solveig Seymour led the way with 27 points and a school record, nine 3-pointers.

The Spuds Boys team avenged the girls however with their 88-81 victory.