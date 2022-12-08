Donate your “Coins for a Cause” at Affinity Plus

The coins will benefit Great Plains Food Bank

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — If you have any loose change in your pockets or purse, you might consider giving it to help feed others this holiday season.

Affinity Plus in Moorhead and Fergus Falls is collecting coins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The money raised will go to Great Plains Food Bank.

The credit union will match contributions up to $25,000.

The first 25 people to donate at each location will get a $10 gift card to Caribou Coffee.