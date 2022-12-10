F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season.

Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration.

Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day.

You can see many people from the community ice skating but there were plenty of opportunities for some holiday shopping, letters to Santa, food, coffee, raffles, you name it.

“We love bringing the family out especially for winter events like this. We heard about it online on Facebook. We thought it’s a nice day, it’s not super cold, it’s kind of cool, so nice to get outside and the kids and have some fun on the ice. People love skating with each other. Families bring their kids out. Kids love to play together. So, it gives them a good opportunity to get to know new people that maybe they don’t know from other places and have some fun while we’re at it,” said David Schmall.

All businesses around the plaza had discounts and special deals along with the $5 open skate.