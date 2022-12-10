Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 51-year-old Moorhead man suffered serious injuries Friday evening when he crashed into two concrete pillars supporting the Fargo pedestrian bridge on I-94, west of University Drive.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol say the man was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30 when his pickup left the interstate, went into the south ditch, and hit both pillars.

The man was taken to Sanford Hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.