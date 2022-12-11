Gov. Walz travels to Kuwait to visit ahead of holidays

“It was my honor to spend time with the service members serving our country in Kuwait,” said Governor Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz traveled to Kuwait to visit members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 347th Regional Support Group and members of the RSG’s 147th Human Resources Company.

They are serving abroad this holiday season.

Walz says as a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, he knows what it’s like to be away from family.

He wants to thank them for their service and also their families for the sacrifices they are making.

The soldiers deployed in April and September.