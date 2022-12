Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person.

The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday.

Both days from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It’s part of the Holiday Lights display.

In August, the 27-foot long vehicle made a stop in Fargo.

It rolled into the parking lot at KVRR to chat with our morning show team.