Fargo Man Convicted of Kidnapping and Attempted Witness Tampering

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A jury convicts a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court.

31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo.

Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City Bank location in Moorhead to get money out of an ATM.

The woman was able to escape and hide inside the bank.

Abdullahi later tried to influence and tamper with her testimony.

Sentencing is set for March 21.