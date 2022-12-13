Grand Forks SWAT Helps Arrest Suspect Wanted In Cass County, N.D.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team is called out to search an apartment for a wanted person out of Cass County.

They joined Grand Forks Police in the search at 1800 Continental Drive in Grand Forks this evening around 5:30.

Police say the SWAT team was called in to assist due to the criminal history of the suspect.

That person was located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect’s name and felony warrants were not released.