Union Workers Approve New 4-Year Deal With Doosan-Bobcat in Gwinner

GWINNER, N.D. (KFGO) — Union workers at the Doosan-Bobcat plant in Gwinner, North Dakota have approved a new contract.

United Steelworkers Union Local 560 representative Tom Ricker says they’ll see a pay increase of 18% over the length of the four-year deal.

The company also agreed to contribute more toward monthly health insurance premiums and made vacation-time improvements.

The agreement covers around 1300 workers.

The vote took place Saturday in the gymnasium of North Sargent school and the official vote total is not being released.

The Gwinner plant manufactures skid-steer, compact, and track loaders.