Snow removal crews clearing roads for round two of snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Snow removal crews have been tirelessly treating roads.

Snowplow drivers have been working diligently the past few days as snow has piled up.

Fargo Public Works says there are about 25 helping to plow the roads.

They have been working nonstop to try and clear the roads.

“So, once the snow started here, we have been running two 12-hour shifts. So, we have a day shift and a night shift and that gives us the ability to have crews working out there constantly 24 hours a day. So, we will keep at it until we have the roads cleared up,” Fargo Public Works Service Manager Paul Fiechtner said.

Another round of snow is expected to impact the region.

Fiechtner says his removal crews are ready for the second round.

“We are cleaning up the primary roads again. We are getting ready for the next storm. We are keeping our employees ready to go and all of our equipment ready also and we’ll be staffed appropriately. So, when we get the second wave of snow, we are able to respond,” Fiechtner said.

Drivers should be cautious and allow extra space for snow removal crews to do their jobs.

Fiechtner adds the more dense snow has made treating roadways more difficult.