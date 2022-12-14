Wanted Fargo Man Arrested During SWAT Raid in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Police identify the subject of a SWAT raid last night in the city.

He is 21-year-old Sam Payne, Jr. of Fargo.

Police say Payne was wanted on two active warrants for possession of child pornography and promoting an obscene act by a minor.

Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team was called out to search an apartment at 1800 Continental Drive due to Payne’s criminal history.

He was located and taken into custody without incident.

Payne was wanted for felony arrest warrants in Cass County.