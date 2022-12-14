You Can Spend An “Inconceivable Evening” With “The Princess Bride” Star Cary Elwes

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A fun night is in store for fans of the cult classic “The Princess Bride”.

One of the stars from the film, Cary Elwes who played “Westley”, is coming to the 2023 Fargo Film Festival.

After a screening of the movie, he’ll provide a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set.

“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening With Cary Elwes” is set for Friday, March 24 at Fargo Theatre.

Tickets run between $40 and $150.

You can get yours starting Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.