The Blenders’ Thursday concert at Fargo Theatre postponed

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Blenders’ concert for Thursday night at Fargo Theatre has been rescheduled to Sunday at 7:30 PM because of the snow.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Tickets 300 also has a three day refund window closing Saturday at midnight.

If you have any questions, contact Tickets 300 at 866-300-8300 or info@tickets300.com.

The Blenders’ shows for Friday at 7:30 and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 are still on as planned.