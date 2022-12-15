Yet another day of snow, plowing and headaches

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Day three of snowfall makes for more headaches on the roads.

On Interstate 29 in Fargo, much of the roadway had compacted, heavy snow causing drivers to slow down.

A plow driver got creative helping a semi get back on the road.

Troopers responded to jackknifed semis and several crashes and spinouts near the Barnesville exit of Interstate 94.

Westbound I-94 near Moorhead temporarily closed around four o’clock for a multi vehicle crash. The interstate at the Downer exit was also shut down because of several crashes this afternoon.

A MATBUS tow says at 32nd Avenue North and University a bus slid into a vehicle. The driver got out, slipped and broke his arm.

MATBUS suspended routes Thursday afternoon because of the snow. Buses are expected to be running again Friday.